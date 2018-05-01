<
01.05.2018 05:24:22

WhatsApp Co-founder Jan Koum Leaving Facebook

(RTTNews) - Jan Koum, Facebook Inc.(FB) director and co-founder of WhatsApp unit, is leaving the messaging service. Koum's departure followed an internal debate over whether to put advertising in WhatsApp, a move that Koum opposed, reports said.

Jan Koum confirmed in a Facebook post Monday afternoon that he is leaving the company. But he did not mention any reason for leaving the messaging service.

"It is time for me to move on," Koum said in the post. "I'm taking some time off to do things I enjoy outside of technology, such as collecting rare air-cooled Porsches, working on my cars and playing ultimate Frisbee."

The other co-founder of WhatsApp, Brian Acton, also left recently -- and last month posted the #DeleteFacebook hashtag during the social network's scandal over user privacy.

Jan Koum and Brian Acton, both privacy advocates who started their encrypted messaging app nearly a decade ago, joined Facebook after it acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for $22 billion, making them both billionaires.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Facebook Inc. 174.00 0.00% Facebook Inc.

