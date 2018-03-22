Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
22.03.2018 02:54:00

Western Gas To Present At Upcoming Scotia Howard Weil Conference

HOUSTON, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) today announced that Benjamin Fink, President and CEO, will present at the 2018 Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference, in New Orleans, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 2:55 p.m. CDT.  The presentation materials and a link to the webcast presentation will be available at www.westerngas.com

Western Gas Partners (PRNewsFoto/Western Gas Partners, LP) (PRNewsFoto/Western Gas Partners, LP)

Western Gas Partners, LP ("WES") is a growth-oriented Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Anadarko, as well as for third-party producers and customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs or condensate under certain of its contracts.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP ("WGP") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own the following types of interests in WES: (i) the general partner interest and all of the incentive distribution rights in WES, both owned through WGP's 100% ownership of WES's general partner, and (ii) a significant limited partner interest in WES.

For more information about Western Gas Partners, LP, Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, and Western Gas Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westerngas.com.

Western Gas Contact
Jonathon E. VandenBrand
Director, Investor Relations
jon.vandenbrand@anadarko.com
832.636.6000

 

Western Gas Equity Partners (PRNewsFoto/Western Gas Partners, LP) (PRNewsFoto/Western Gas Partners, LP)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-gas-to-present-at-upcoming-scotia-howard-weil-conference-300617950.html

SOURCE Western Gas Partners, LP

