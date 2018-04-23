<
23.04.2018 16:02:51

Wereldhave N.V.: Dennis de Vreede appointed as CFO of Wereldhave

The appointment of Dennis de Vreede as CFO and statutory director of Wereldhave N.V. was approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 20, 2018. Mr De Vreede has broad financial real estate experience, previously at Redevco (2008-2011) and Prologis (2012-2013). From 2013 until recently he worked as CFO for DeepOcean.

The proposal was approved with 12.372.686 votes in favour (99.87%), 16.128 votes against (0,13%) and 253.167 abstentions. The appointment is for a four-year period, ending at the end of April 2022.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wereldhave N.V. via Globenewswire

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wereldhave N.V. 32.62 -0.73% Wereldhave N.V.

