Wentworth Resources Limited : Notice of Annual and Special Meeting

24 May 2018

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual and Special Meeting

The annual and special meeting of common shareholders of Wentworth, will be held on 27 June 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (BST) at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London, United Kingdom.

A complete notice and related documents have been sent to the Shareholders of Record as of 18 May 2018. The Annual Report 2017 is also now available and can be found on the Company's website: www.wentworthresources.com/filings.php .

Wentworth Bob McBean

Executive Chairman rpm@wentworthresources.com



Katherine Roe

Chief Financial Officer



katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com

+44 7841 087 230 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker (UK)

Callum Steward

Ashton Clanfield +44 (0) 20 7710 7600





GMP FirstEnergy





Broker (UK)

Hugh Sanderson

Jonathan Wright





+44 (0) 20 7448 0200





Peel Hunt LLP





Broker (UK)

Richard Crichton

Ross Allister





+44 (0) 20 7418 8900





FTI Consulting





Investor Relations Adviser (UK)

Edward Westropp

Kim Camilleri





wentworth@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE: WRL, AIM: WRL), independent oil & gas company with: Natural Gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities; and large-scale gas monetisation initiatives, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

Inside Information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Wentworth to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR"). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. The words "expect", "anticipate", believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "forecast", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Wentworth is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Wentworth undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Wentworth's control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in applicable law. Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Tanzania and Mozambique. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Wentworth's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, available on Wentworth's website, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Wentworth's business.

Neither the Oslo Stock Exchange nor the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange has reviewed this press release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

