<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.05.2018 10:39:15

Wells Fargo Agrees $480 Mln Settlement Deal In Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) said on Friday that it has agreed to pay $480 million to resolve a securities fraud lawsuit related to a sales scandal that surfaced in 2016.

The $480 million settlement is to resolve a class-action in federal court in the Northern District of California. It is subject to final approval by the court.

The lawsuit sought damages for investors who bought Wells Fargo stocks between February 2014 and September 2016.

The bank said that it "denies the claims and allegations in the action and entered into the agreement in principle to avoid the cost and disruption of further litigation."

Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan said in the statement that the San Francisco-based bank believes "that moving to put this case behind us is in the best interest of our team members, customers, investors and other stakeholders."

Union executive board member Dr. Andreas Zubrod released a statement saying: "We take action to rectify misconduct that raises significant public policy concerns and severely harms public stock market investors."

Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wells Fargo & Co.mehr Analysen

05.02.18 Wells Fargo & Underperform RBC Capital Markets
02.01.18 Wells Fargo & overweight Barclays Capital
15.09.17 Wells Fargo & Neutral UBS AG
18.01.17 Wells Fargo & Hold Argus Research Company
11.01.17 Wells Fargo & Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

04.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
04.05.18
China öffnet Handel mit Eisenerz
04.05.18
SMI bleibt erneut am April-Hoch hängen
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wells Fargo & Co. 51.00 -9.73% Wells Fargo & Co.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Swiss Re erzielt weniger Gewinn im ersten Quartal - Aktie rutscht ins Minus
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB