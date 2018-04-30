Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.04.2018 23:00:00

Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share

The Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ-WAFD) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of 17 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on May 25, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of May 11, 2018. This will be Washington Federal’s 141st consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a national bank that operates 237 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, insurance products, and financing for small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages and home equity lines of credit. As of March 31, 2018, the Company reported $15.6 billion in assets, $11.1 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in stockholders’ equity.

Nachrichten zu Washington Federal Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Washington Federal Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:32
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11:31
Trump entscheidet über Importzölle
11:15
Vontobel: derimail - Mit 45% Sicherheitspuffer und 5.50% p.a. Coupon auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
08:42
SMI leicht fester erwartet
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:04
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Einkaufsmanagerindizes der Eurozone scheinen sich zu stabilisieren
11:13
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Washington Federal Inc. 31.75 -1.09% Washington Federal Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Warum der Euro weiter unter 1,20 Franken bleibt
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Der GoPro-CEO erhält nur noch einen Dollar Gehalt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nahost-Krise belastet
Die Wall Street gab zum Wochenstart nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB