Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share

The Board of Directors of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ-WAFD) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of 17 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on May 25, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of May 11, 2018. This will be Washington Federal’s 141st consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal, a national bank that operates 237 branches in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, insurance products, and financing for small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages and home equity lines of credit. As of March 31, 2018, the Company reported $15.6 billion in assets, $11.1 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in stockholders’ equity.

