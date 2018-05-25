<
25.05.2018 22:35:00

Walmart to webcast its investment community question and answer session with management on June 1

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will hold its annual Associate and Shareholder meeting on Friday, June 1. Following this meeting, the company will host a question and answer session with the investment community. The session will be led by Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon and will begin at approximately 12:15 p.m. CDT. To access the live webcast of this event directly, click here. A transcript will also be available on Friday, June 1 on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 65 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

