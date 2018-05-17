<
17.05.2018 13:01:00

Walmart U.S. Q1 comps grew 2.1% and Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 33%, Company reports Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.72; Adjusted EPS of $1.14

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 65 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/ walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

Walmart reports Q1 FY19 earnings

Walmart reports Q1 FY19 earnings

10.05.18 Walmart Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10.05.18 Walmart buy Morningstar
10.05.18 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.05.18 Walmart neutral Wells Fargo & Co
10.05.18 Walmart Neutral Credit Suisse Group

Nachrichten

