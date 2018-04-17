17.04.2018 13:55:05

Wall Street To Start Positive

(RTTNews) - Housing Starts Data, the Fed Industrial Production report and a slew of Fed speeches are the major focus on Tuesday.

Initial trends from the U.S. Futures index suggest that Wall Street might might open significantly higher. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading in the green zone.

Investors are closely watching China's slap on U.S. imports, especially the 179 percent increase on Sorghum. Meanwhile, China report GDP growth of 6.8 percent year—on-year and the economy expanded at a slower pace of 1.4 percent in the first quarter.

As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 160.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 28.50 points.

U.S. major averages ended the day firmly in positive territory but off their highs of the session. The Dow jumped 212.90 points or 0.9 percent to 24,573.04, the Nasdaq climbed 49.63 points or 0.7 percent to 7,156.28 and the S&P 500 advanced 21.54 points or 0.8 percent to 2,677.84.

On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing and Urban Development Department's Housing Starts data foe March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The Starts level consensus is 1.264 million, up from 1.236 million a year ago.

The Redbook data for the week is expected at 8.55 am ET. The Store Sales in the prior week was up 2.9 percent.

The Federal Reserve's Industrial Production report for March will be released at 9.15 am ET. The Production is projected to be up 0.4 percent, compared to 1.1 percent increase in the prior month.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak at the NABE-Bank of Spain Event in Madrid, with media Q&A at 9.15 am ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Governor Randal Quarles to give semi-annual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington at 10.00 am ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, with audience Q&A at 11.00 am ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak about current economic conditions or monetary policy at a Chicago Rotary Club Luncheon event in Chicago, with audience and media Q&A at 1.40 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, UnitedHealth Group said it increased its outlook for 2018 net earnings to a range of $11.70 to $11.95 per share and adjusted net earnings of $12.40 to $12.65 per share. In January, UnitedHealth projected 2018 net earnings in a range of $11.65 to $11.95 per share and adjusted net earnings in the range of $12.30 to $12.60 per share.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell as much as 1.41 percent to end at 3,066.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished down 252.84 points or 0.83 percent at 30,062.75. Official data showed that China's gross domestic product rose 6.8 percent in the first quarter on a yearly basis - in line with expectations and down from 6.9 percent in the previous quarter.

Japanese shares ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average ended up 12.06 points at 21,847.59 while the broader Topix index closed 0.36 percent lower at 1,729.98.

Australian shares closed marginally higher. Both the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 and the All Ordinaries index closed marginally higher at 5,841.50 and 5,934.30, respectively. Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and South32 rose between 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 22.50 or 0.42 percent. The German DAX is climbing 94.40 points or 0.76 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 10.21 points or 0.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is progressing 27.46 points or 0.31 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is increasing 0.59 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:53
Aluminiumpreis weiter im Höhenrausch
10:26
Vontobel: Mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 7.5% Coupon entspannt durch alle Marktphasen
09:45
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Erträge aus Dividenden pushen Performance
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Erfahrener Investment-Experte: So einen Aktienmarkt habe ich in 66 Jahren noch nie gesehen
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Sulzer: Blockierte US-Vermögenswerte wieder frei - Details zur Renova-Transaktion
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Goldman-Sachs-Analysten erwarten massiven Kurseinbruch bei Tesla-Aktie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungskurs: SMI und DAX auf grünem Terrain
Am Dienstag übernehmen vorerst die Bullen das Ruder am heimischen Aktienmarkt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB