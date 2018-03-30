<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.03.2018 13:53:39

WSJ :Ex-Merrill Lynch CEO Thain Expected To Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board

(RTTNews) - John Thain, former chief executive of the New York Stock Exchange and crisis-era leader of Merrill Lynch & Co., is expected to join Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) supervisory board in May, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with matter.

Mr. Thain, a former longtime Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive and more recently CEO of midsize lender CIT Group Inc., is one of four nominees who have been invited by the German lender's supervisory board to fill seats coming open this year, the person said.

The 20-member board plans to submit the nominees to shareholders for election at the bank's annual meeting May 24.

Mr. Thain, 62 years old, would be a high-profile addition to Deutsche Bank's supervisory board at a trying time for the lender. John Cryan, its CEO since summer 2015, and the board are being tested by three consecutive full-year losses and missed cost-cutting targets, as well as high-level tensions over strategy and performance.

The Wall Street Journal and other media reported this week that Deutsche Bank's chairman, Paul Achleitner, has reached out externally to potential candidates to replace Mr. Cryan, citing people briefed on the discussions. The outreach raises the possibility that Mr. Cryan could leave before his contract ends in 2020.

Other nominees to the supervisory board are Michele Trogni, former executive at data and analytics firm IHS Markit Ltd. and UBS Group AG, and Mayree Clark, a former longtime Morgan Stanley wealth-management executive, according to the person familiar with the board's plans.

Deutsche Bank previously announced that Norbert Winkeljohann, a European executive of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, would be nominated to the supervisory board this year.

(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis

Basiswert Valor Risikopuffer Maximale Rendite p.a.
Deutsche Bank AG 40052549 31.86 % 11.16 %
Deutsche Bank AG 38289216 15.91 % 23.85 %
Deutsche Bank AG 37738795 23.79 % 17.22 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Analysen

29.03.18 Deutsche Bank kaufen DZ BANK
28.03.18 Deutsche Bank Sell S&P Capital IQ
23.03.18 Deutsche Bank Verkaufen Independent Research GmbH
22.03.18 Deutsche Bank Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
22.03.18 Deutsche Bank Verkaufen Independent Research GmbH

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

29.03.18
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
29.03.18
Gold gibt kräftig nach
29.03.18
SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Bank AG 13.32 1.99% Deutsche Bank AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Achterbahnfahrt an der Börse: Darum schlagen die Kurse in alle Richtungen aus
Darum steigt der Euro auf 1,18 Franken
Swiss Re und Softbank bleiben im Gespräch - Strategische Absichten weiter unklar
Darum steigt der Eurokurs leicht - Nähert sich wieder 1,18 Franken
Deshalb fällt der Eurokurs deutlich unter 1,24 Dollar und unter 1,18 CHF
Wall Street-Anleger optimistisch
Amazon-Aktie gibt nach: Trump kritisiert Amazon öffentlich
SMI geht kaum verändert in die Feiertage -- DAX schliesst weit im Plus
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
Frage der Beliebtheit - Sieht Amazon Tesla bald nur noch von hinten?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen legen nach Gewinnen in den USA zu
An den Börsen in Ostasien wurden am Freitag nach positiven Vorgaben von der Wall Street Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB