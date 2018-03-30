|
WSJ :Ex-Merrill Lynch CEO Thain Expected To Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board
(RTTNews) - John Thain, former chief executive of the New York Stock Exchange and crisis-era leader of Merrill Lynch & Co., is expected to join Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) supervisory board in May, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with matter.
Mr. Thain, a former longtime Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive and more recently CEO of midsize lender CIT Group Inc., is one of four nominees who have been invited by the German lender's supervisory board to fill seats coming open this year, the person said.
The 20-member board plans to submit the nominees to shareholders for election at the bank's annual meeting May 24.
Mr. Thain, 62 years old, would be a high-profile addition to Deutsche Bank's supervisory board at a trying time for the lender. John Cryan, its CEO since summer 2015, and the board are being tested by three consecutive full-year losses and missed cost-cutting targets, as well as high-level tensions over strategy and performance.
The Wall Street Journal and other media reported this week that Deutsche Bank's chairman, Paul Achleitner, has reached out externally to potential candidates to replace Mr. Cryan, citing people briefed on the discussions. The outreach raises the possibility that Mr. Cryan could leave before his contract ends in 2020.
Other nominees to the supervisory board are Michele Trogni, former executive at data and analytics firm IHS Markit Ltd. and UBS Group AG, and Mayree Clark, a former longtime Morgan Stanley wealth-management executive, according to the person familiar with the board's plans.
Deutsche Bank previously announced that Norbert Winkeljohann, a European executive of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, would be nominated to the supervisory board this year.
