07.04.2018 04:50:00

WAGEWORKS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc. - WAGE

NEW ORLEANS, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilMay 8, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wageworks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Wageworks investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-wageworks-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

Wageworks and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On March 1, 2018, the Company announced that it was delaying filing its 10-K for FYE December 31, 2017 due to material weaknesses in its systems of internal controls and that its practices and controls relating to its accounting and preparation of earnings disclosures were ineffective.

On this news, the price of WageWorks' shares fell $9.75, or 18.58%, to close at $42.70 per share on March 1, 2018.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wageworks-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-wageworks-inc---wage-300625809.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

