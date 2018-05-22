Vostok Emerging Finance depository receipt buy-back

Stockholm, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd’s ("VEF” or "the Company”) Board of Directors has resolved to mandate the management of VEF to repurchase Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of the Company.





The mandate is valid until further notice and stipulates that up to 5% of the outstanding SDRs can be bought back for the purpose of delivery of shares in connection with the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Programs. Each share of VEF is represented by one SDR.



The SDRs will be purchased, on one or several occasions at a price within the registered share price interval on each occasion. SDRs will be bought back when the management deems appropriate, taking into consideration discount to NAV and observing blackout periods before reports and all other applicable rules.



As of May 22, 2018, the Company doesn’t hold any repurchased SDRs, and the total number of outstanding SDRs of Vostok Emerging Finance was 661 495 995.











For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB.

This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16:45 CEST on May 22, 2018.

VEF_buy_back_mandate_2018-05-22

Attachment