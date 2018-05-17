<
17.05.2018 08:00:28

Voluntary and conditional takeover bid on Vastned Retail Belgium NV: update bid price

Today marks the ex-dividend date of the Vastned Retail Belgium NV share. Dividends will be paid out from 22 May 2018 onwards.

Ordinary general meeting of Vastned Retail Belgium NV of 25 April 2018 has approved the dividend of €2.62 per share.

The adjusted bid price after dividend amounts to €54.88 per share.

Full press release:

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire

