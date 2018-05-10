<
10.05.2018 14:33:44

Volta Finance Limited : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Volta Finance Limited (VTA) - Notification of Transactions of Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and/or Connected Persons

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

*****
Guernsey, 10 May 2018 - Volta Finance Limited ("Volta" or the "Company") was notified on 10 May 2018 by Stephen Le Page, a Non-Executive Director, that he purchased 5,000 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN number G00B1GHHH78) in Amsterdam on 10 May 2018 at €6.90 per share.

This purchase represents 0.0136% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at today's date. Following this transaction, Mr Le Page holds 25,326 ordinary shares, or 0.06326% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue as at today's date.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under DTR 3.1.4R(1)(a) and Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations.

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION TEMPLATE
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name  

 Stephen Le Page
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  

 Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment

 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  Volta Finance Limited
b) Legal Entity Identifier  2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 Ordinary Shares
  Identification code  

 GG00B1GHHH78

 
b) Nature of the transaction

 Acquisition of Ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)
  volume(s)

 €6.90 		 

 5,000
     
d) Aggregated

information 		   
  - Aggregated volume   5,000  
  - Price   €6.90  
e) Date of the transaction  10 May 2018
f) Place of the transaction  

 Euronext Amsterdam

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator
Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited
voltafinance@sannegroup.com
+44 (0) 1481 739810

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Sapna Shah
Francesc Garcia Uriel
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com
+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED
Legal Entity Identification code (LEI): 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80
Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****
ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with €717 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2016. AXA IM employs approximately 2,420 people around the world.

Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Volta Finance Limited via Globenewswire

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Volta Finance Ltd 6.90 0.88% Volta Finance Ltd

