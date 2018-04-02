Vitech to Sponsor the 2018 Life Insurance Conference

NEW YORK, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of insurance administration software, announced today that it is sponsoring the 2018 Life Insurance Conference, which is jointly hosted by LIMRA, LOMA, SOA and ACLI. The conference will be held April 9-11 in Chicago, Illinois and this year's focus is "Innovation in Insurance: New Tools for an Old Industry."

"We are excited to be sponsoring this prestigious conference and look forward to meeting with the industry's leading life insurance carriers," said Jamie Vitiello, Vitech's Executive Vice President. "V3 is an award-winning administration solution that can help organizations to adapt to new market demands by greatly improving market agility, customer engagement and system consolidation."

The 2018 Life Insurance Conference is a premier conference for insurance professionals and leading industry experts to exchange ideas about innovation in the industry and key trends. Conference sessions will explore topics relating to product innovation, distribution, markets, technology, administration and regulation.

About Vitech®

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to insurance, retirement and investment organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support, and offers a cloud-based application hosting option. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com.

