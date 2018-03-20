Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, announced today the acquisition of the Village Nurseries Landscape Centers distribution locations in Orange, Huntington Beach and Sacramento, California. Village Nurseries is a leader in the distribution of nursery and related products to landscape professionals in these markets and this acquisition further expands SiteOne’s footprint and nursery offering in California.

"Village Nurseries is a natural fit with SiteOne as they add nursery products to our existing irrigation, agronomic, hardscape and landscape lighting product lines in California. This acquisition aligns with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals and further bolsters our market position and strengthens our customer relationships,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

"Village has a passionate and talented team providing excellent quality, service and value to their customers and we are excited to have them as part of our family. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience in the green industry and the combination of Village and SiteOne brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” said Black. "This is our third acquisition to date in 2018 as we continue to expand the number of markets where we provide a full range of landscape supplies and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

