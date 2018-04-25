<
25.04.2018 07:00:00

Video of AS LHV Group 24 April investor meeting

At yesterday's meeting AS LHV Group presented investors with an overview of 2018 Q1 results. The results were presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Erki Kilu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Pank and Mihkel Oja, Chiarman of the Management board of LHV Varahaldus. LHV wishes to thank all participants.

The video of the investor meeting is available at (in Estonian) LHV’s Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/O5iQur9m55w.

Presentation slides can be found at  https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Presentation_2018-04-EN.pdf.

