16.04.2018 13:42:48

Vestas - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 9 – 13 April 2018


Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 16 April 2018
Company announcement No. 15/2018

 

On 12 February 2018, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 5/2018. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour” rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,500m (approx. EUR 200 million) in the period from 12 February 2018 to 3 May 2018.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 9 – 13 April 2018:

 Number of
shares		Weighted average purchase price, DKKTransaction value,
DKK
09 April 2018100,000436.7943,679,150
10 April 2018180,000432.0577,768,118
11 April 2018150,000421.8663,278,775
12 April 201885,000414.5235,234,302
13 April 201870,000417.3529,214,465
Accumulated under the programme2,891,793432.651,251,134,599

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

Contact details
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark
Patrik Setterberg, Vice President                          
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 6122 1913

 

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-Smehr Analysen

12.04.18 Vestas Wind Systems A-S overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.04.18 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.04.18 Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.03.18 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform Macquarie Research
15.03.18 Vestas Wind Systems A-S verkaufen Credit Suisse Group

