Vestas - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 9 – 13 April 2018



Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 16 April 2018

Company announcement No. 15/2018



On 12 February 2018, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 5/2018. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour” rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,500m (approx. EUR 200 million) in the period from 12 February 2018 to 3 May 2018.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 9 – 13 April 2018:

DKK 09 April 2018 100,000 436.79 43,679,150 10 April 2018 180,000 432.05 77,768,118 11 April 2018 150,000 421.86 63,278,775 12 April 2018 85,000 414.52 35,234,302 13 April 2018 70,000 417.35 29,214,465 Accumulated under the programme 2,891,793 432.65 1,251,134,599

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.





