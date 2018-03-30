30.03.2018 21:25:00

Vertical Designs Ltd Signs Exclusive Solar Agreement for the Caribbean

VANCOUVER, March 30, 2018 /CNW/ - Vertical Designs Ltd. ("Vertical Designs") Is a privately held Agriculture Design Firm based in Abbotsford BC, Canada.

Vertical Designs Ltd has identified the solar technology needed to complete its quest for true sustainability in the Caribbean, we are pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive solar supply and install agreement with GMA Solar Inc to complete its Vertical Farming plans for 2018 in the Caribbean.

GMA Solar Inc is a privately held Canadian corporation based in the province of Quebec and will supply all top quality solar related needs to the Vertical Farming Project slated this 2018 in the Caribbean. The Vertical Farming project is expected to grow at a very rapid pace due to the economic pillar created by the 3 Technologies, (1) Vertical Farming Technology "Affinor Growers" (2) Solar Technology "GMA Solar Inc" and (3) Contained Composting "Clean Air Organics". This project will be the launch pad for true sustainability and showcase the ideology of positive change on the planet while stimulating economies.

Vertical Designs LTD

Is a privately held company based in British Columbia Canada and is currently signed to a Letter Of Intent to enter the Canadian Public Markets with Bullion Gold Corp TSX.V:BGD, Vertical Designs Ltd is also the design firm responsible for all designs and all current patents for Affinor Growers. Vertical Designs Ltd plans to grow the company and expand on licencing from Affinor Growers, Clean Air Organics and GMA Solar as needed to mass produce fruits, Vegetables, and other pharma related plant tissue needs

About Affinor Growers

Affinor Growers is a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ("AFI"). Affinor is focused on growing high quality crops such as romaine lettuce, spinach, strawberries using its vertical farming techniques. Affinor is committed to becoming a pre-eminent supplier and grower, using exclusive vertical farming techniques.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

"CEO Nicholas Brusatore"

The Time is finally here, and I am very excited about showcasing all these amazing technologies working in harmony lead by experts in their respected fields, it will be such a gratifying feeling watching change take place amongst all the amazing people making this happen. It is an honor and a pleasure to be in such company and working alongside all involved.

VERTICAL DESIGNS LTD

"Director Ron Adolf"

Never before in history has it been possible to build such an incredible project. After more than 20 years of development with Nick Brusatore, I'm confident that our Canadian team of experts and technology will astound many and make a positive impact on our world.

SOURCE Vertical Designs Ltd.

