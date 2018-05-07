Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on InsurTech and Emerging Issues

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 7, 2018 - Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, will host the Verisk Risk Symposium on 21 June at Grange City Hotel in London. The symposium will focus on the latest insurance modelling, automation, analytics, and InsurTech in London and the world.

The symposium will feature a keynote address from Wolfram-F. Schultz, a senior executive for Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty.

"Mr Shultz brings a wealth of information to the seminar about the impact of new technologies to the business of risk management-especially relating to connected vehicles", said Chris Kent, director, Business Development, Verisk's insurance solutions.

Verisk's chief operating officer, Mark Anquillare, will commence the day's proceedings.

"This year's event will mark the sixth consecutive year Verisk is hosting its London symposium, and we're delighted to continue to deliver an informative and educational event tailored to topics of interest and relevance to the London and European insurance markets", said Mr Anquillare.

The symposium will feature prominent senior industry leaders who will share their insights on cyber risks, AI, robotics, smart adjusting, precision underwriting, profitability, emerging markets, customer satisfaction, connected cars, geospatial and property data, fraud, and much more.

Throughout the event, attendees can see and experience the latest and upcoming InsurTech at the Innovation Lab.

More details and registration information can be found at the Verisk Risk Symposium 2018 event site.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500® Index. In 2017, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its America's Best Mid-Size Employers list and to its World's Most Innovative Companies list. Verisk is one of only seven companies to appear on both lists. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

