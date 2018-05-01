Ventas to Ring New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today announced that the Company will ring the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell today, Tuesday, May 1 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Taking place on the 20th anniversary of the Company’s founding and listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1998, the ceremonial bell ringing showcases two decades of sustained excellence and consistent performance as a leading real estate investment trust (REIT). Ventas Chairman and CEO, Debra A. Cafaro, will be joined by members of the Ventas Board of Directors and senior leadership team as she performs the honorary closing bell ceremony.

"Our journey to an S&P 500, financially strong enterprise that ranks as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies returning a total shareholder return of 4,673% since 1999 is nothing short of exceptional,” said Cafaro. "Over the last 20 years, we have earned our leadership position by delivering consistent, excellent performance for the benefit of our shareholders, business partners and employees through a variety of economic, capital markets and reimbursement cycles. And at the heart of our Company’s success is our tenured, talented and collaborative team who, without exception, are driven by a unified commitment to build shareholder value.”

Ventas growth emanates from the unwavering strategic principles of portfolio diversification supported by best-in-class care providers and innovative premier institutions; financial strength and flexibility; a secure dividend supported by stable and growing cash flows; and leadership built on a foundation of integrity.

"These are the themes we have sounded since Ventas began, and Ventas has achieved great success by building on this solid, consistent strategy,” said Cafaro. "Ventas is an extraordinary company and investment with a passion for excellence, problem-solving and execution. We remain forward-thinking value-creators, positioned to grow in the highly dynamic, robust and fragmented $1 trillion seniors housing and healthcare real estate market. And we are just getting started."

The Closing Bell will be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/NYSE

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas” or the "Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com

