10.04.2018 01:15:00

Ventas Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its first quarter 2018 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, April 27, 2018. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is "Ventas.” The call will also be webcast live by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 7181865, beginning on April 27, 2018, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 36 days.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to "Ventas” or the "Company” mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

22.03.17 Ventas Hold SunTrust
21.11.16 Ventas Neutral Mizuho
13.07.16 Ventas Hold Argus Research Company
06.07.16 Ventas Buy Mizuho
02.05.16 Ventas Equal weight Barclays Capital

09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09.04.18
Vontobel: Schweizer Aktien mit Sicherheitspuffer und «Luft nach oben»
09.04.18
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Resistance-Zone arbeitet
09.04.18
SMI-Anleger machen Kasse
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
09.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Arbeitslosigkeit in der Eurozone sinkt weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
