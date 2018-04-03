03.04.2018 05:13:00

Veloxis Appoints Morten Marott as Chief Financial Officer

Company Release no. 08/2018

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, 03 April 2018

 

Veloxis Appoints Morten Marott as Chief Financial Officer

 

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) announced today that Morten Marott is joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. 

Mr. Marott has over 10 years of experience as an M&A and healthcare investment banker with a primary focus on the US pharmaceutical industry.  Most recently, Mr. Marott was a Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at Deutsche Bank in New York.  Prior to that, Mr. Marott held positions in the Healthcare Investment Banking Groups at both RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup.  Mr. Marott holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a degree in business administration, HD(R), from Copenhagen Business School, and a Bachelor and Master of Law, cand.jur., from the University of Copenhagen. 

Craig Collard, CEO of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, said, "I’m very excited to welcome Morten to Veloxis where he will undoubtedly be a great addition to the team.  Morten’s extensive experience in healthcare investment banking makes him an excellent choice to lead the Company’s financial function as we work to extend our positive momentum and achieve greater operating efficiency.”

Morten Marott commented, "I’m delighted to be joining Veloxis and am committed to helping the Company build on its recent momentum and continue toward its goal of profitability and beyond.”

For more information, please contact:

Craig Alexander Collard
President & CEO          
Phone: +1 919 591 3090        
Email: cac@veloxis.com

About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients.  A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA.  Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the Company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs.  The Company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.  For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.

 

