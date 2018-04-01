Vehicle Recalls Will Affect Auto Insurance Prices

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Carinsuranceshoppingsource.com has released a new blog post explaining how vehicles recalls influence car insurance rates.

An auto manufacturer issues a recall order if it notices any problems with a released vehicle. All the customers who have bought the car model are entitled to free repairs, but they have to be the ones that take their vehicles to the nearest dealership. The vehicle's technical difficulties will be fixed, free of charge, and the vehicle will be returned to the customer.

Recalls should be treated seriously because some malfunctions can threaten the driver's life. Unfortunately, more than 25% of all the recalled vehicles are never fixed and over 48 million cars are currently on at least one recall list. Because of this, several car manufacturers have sent a letter to big insurance names asking them to collaborate on a system that would inform their clients about any available recalls.

How to find cheaper car insurance

Using online car insurance quotes can help any driver find advantageous and affordable coverage. Having auto insurance will guarantee the financial protection every driver needs for his/her car and loved ones. Since auto insurance is both mandatory and important, drivers are looking for the best rates.

Auto insurance quotes are like samples for different policies. They show how much a plan would cost and what type of benefits it pays. It is possible to get multiple car insurance quotes by visiting a single website http://carinsuranceshoppingsource.com/. Here, clients will be able to review multiple quotes and plans from top agencies.

"Online car insurance quotes can help drivers get cheaper coverage even if their vehicle has been recalled," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

