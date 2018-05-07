Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, is expanding its use of multichannel Veeva CRM to additional markets, including Latin America and Asia Pacific. Veeva and Merck are building upon their seven-year partnership to help Merck standardize on a single global CRM solution in order to drive new levels of operating efficiency and commercial effectiveness worldwide.

"Our ability to consistently deliver world-class cloud software helps keep our customers ahead as the life sciences industry evolves,” said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO at Veeva. "We are proud to team with Merck on their important mission to bring innovative medicines to market.”

"Veeva has been a trusted, long-term partner of Merck’s,” said Phyllis Post, vice president and CIO for Global Human Health at Merck. "Moving to a single global CRM solution can help us be more agile while providing the foundation for delivering an efficient and personalized customer experience.”

As part of its expansion with Veeva, Merck will now utilize Veeva CRM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, and Veeva CRM Events Management for all users and markets around the globe to enable a seamless customer experience across channels.

