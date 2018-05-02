<
02.05.2018 18:00:20

Vastned Retail Belgium: Interim statement by the Board of Directors on the first quarter of 2018

Firm establishment in the core city assets' segment remains the objective.

As at 31 March 2018, 59% of the real estate portfolio consisted of core city assets and 41% of mixed retail locations (inner-city shops outside of the premium cities, high-end retail parks and retail warehouses).

Occupancy rate as at 31 March 2018: 99% (99% as at 31 December 2017).

Increase in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio by € 1 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Increase of the EPRA earnings  in the first quarter of 2018 of 13% to € 0.66 per share (€ 0.58 for the first quarter of 2017), mainly as the result of the refinancing executed in 2017.

Limited debt ratio of 26% as at 31 March 2018.

Vastned Retail N.V. issues a voluntary and conditional takeover bid on Vastned Retail Belgium NV. The acceptance period runs from 2 May 2018 through 1 June 2018.

Full press release:



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire

