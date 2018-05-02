Vastned Retail Belgium: Interim statement by the Board of Directors on the first quarter of 2018

Firm establishment in the core city assets' segment remains the objective.

As at 31 March 2018, 59% of the real estate portfolio consisted of core city assets and 41% of mixed retail locations (inner-city shops outside of the premium cities, high-end retail parks and retail warehouses).

Occupancy rate as at 31 March 2018: 99% (99% as at 31 December 2017).

Increase in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio by € 1 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Increase of the EPRA earnings in the first quarter of 2018 of 13% to € 0.66 per share (€ 0.58 for the first quarter of 2017), mainly as the result of the refinancing executed in 2017.

Limited debt ratio of 26% as at 31 March 2018.

Vastned Retail N.V. issues a voluntary and conditional takeover bid on Vastned Retail Belgium NV. The acceptance period runs from 2 May 2018 through 1 June 2018.

