Vance Thompson Vision announces new clinic and LASIK and Cataract center in Omaha, NE

OMAHA, Neb., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Thompson Vision continues its commitment to offering the most advanced technology and the best patient experience.

Vance Thompson Vision, located in Omaha, is scheduled to open in Mid-August, 2018 and will include a focus on cataract surgery, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, LASIK and corneal surgery. Vance Thompson Vision will continue to provide the same high quality eye care you have come to expect.

Brandon Baartman, MD is an accomplished Refractive, Cataract, Glaucoma and Corneal surgeon and will head the team of doctors in Omaha. Having performed thousands of surgical cases using the most advanced technology available in the eye surgery world, Baartman brings a lot of excitement to a vibrant community. "In my training I've worked hard to teach patients about their eyes and all of their surgical options, and then deliver their surgery at the highest quality possible. And I'm especially proud that our center, Vance Thompson Vision, works so closely with local eye care providers to care for patients. They have the longest lasting relationships, we have the most advanced options for surgery. So it's a nice fit. Patients come to us for surgery and, when they choose to, enjoy returning to their own eye doctor for their aftercare and annual examinations."

"Omaha is really fortunate to receive Dr. Baartman. His surgical skill, bedside manner and desire to use only the most advanced technology make him a great partner and a great match for the Nebraska and Iowa region," said Fellowship Director and Vance Thompson Vision Partner, John Berdahl, MD. "Our goal has always been to provide care where our patients need it," said Founding Partner Vance Thompson, MD, of Vance Thompson Vision. "This new clinic will allow our patients more access to premium eye care in their region. We're committed to growing along with the city of Omaha and providing the best customer experience available. Dr. Baartman is perfect for that calling."

Having recently moved to Omaha, Baartman has trained amongst the world's finest surgeons, including an intensive one-year advanced anterior segment fellowship with Drs. Berdahl and Thompson. Prior to his fellowship, Baartman trained at the Cleveland Clinic and Wake Forest School of Medicine. Originally from Rochester, MN, Baartman jokes that he and his family have always wanted to live "further south." They are excited to bring Vance Thompson Vision's quality of care and attention to the customer experience to Omaha, Nebraska.

About VTV:

At Vance Thompson Vision, we know how important it is to wake up each morning to clear vision. Because improved sight means more than seeing your best. It means being your best. With nearly 100,000 eye surgeries and more than 100 years of combined experience in eye care and refractive surgery, the team at Vance Thompson Vision is committed to using only the most advanced technology and sets standards used all over the globe for vision correction. For more information, visit www.vancethompsonvision.com.

