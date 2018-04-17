<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.04.2018 07:30:33

Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 10 April 2018 - 16 April 2018


's-Hertogenbosch, 17 April 2018

In the period from 10 April 2018 until 16 April 2018 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 16,014 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €25.82 per share for a total amount of €413,533.

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 400,000 of own shares, which was announced on 22 February 2018. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 112,257.                       

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way of or subscription to any financial instrument and is not an opinion or a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This document is a translation of the Dutch original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch version will prevail.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Van Lanschot Kempen via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Van Lanschotmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Van Lanschotmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16.04.18
Ölpreis reagiert auf Militärschlag gegen Syrien mit Verlusten, Goldpreis nahezu unverändert und stabil
16.04.18
Vontobel: Umfrage: Ihre Mithilfe ist gefragt!
16.04.18
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: US Gesamt- und Kerninflationsrate über 2%
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Van Lanschot 25.75 -0.39% Van Lanschot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Erfahrener Investment-Experte: So einen Aktienmarkt habe ich in 66 Jahren noch nie gesehen
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Sulzer: Blockierte US-Vermögenswerte wieder frei - Details zur Renova-Transaktion
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Goldman-Sachs-Analysten erwarten massiven Kurseinbruch bei Tesla-Aktie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Aktienmärkte in Fernost mehrheitlich unentschlossen
Am Dienstag finden die asiatischen Börsen keine klare Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB