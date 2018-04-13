<
13.04.2018 08:30:13

Van Lanschot Kempen nominates Maarten H. Muller as member of Supervisory Board

Agenda published for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 31 May

's-Hertogenbosch, 13 April 2018

Van Lanschot Kempen announces the intention of the Supervisory Board to nominate Maarten H. Muller for appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Maarten H. Muller (b. 1954) spent 31 years working as a lawyer at the law firms Allen & Overy, Loeff Claeys Verbeke and Loeff & Van der Ploeg.

Mr Muller will be nominated during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 31 May 2018. De Nederlandsche Bank has consented to the proposed appointment of Mr Muller to the Supervisory Board.

The AGM will take place in 's-Hertogenbosch, commencing at 2.00 pm CET. The Notice of the Meeting and Agenda with notes are available at www.vanlanschotkempen.com/AGM.

Media Relations: +31 (0)20 354 4585; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 (0)20 354 4590; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Van Lanschot Kempen via Globenewswire

