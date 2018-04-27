Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 27 April 2018 at 19.40 Finnish time







VALOE’S ANNUAL REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED





Valoe Corporation's Annual Report 2017 has been disclosed. The Annual Report is available in Finnish and in English on the company’s website at www.valoe.com.

The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, the Auditor’s Report and the Corporate Governance Statement.

The Corporate Governance Statement can also be found on the company's website at www.valoe.com.





In Mikkeli 27 April 2018





Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors





For more information:

Iikka Savisalo,

President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.





