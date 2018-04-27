<
27.04.2018 18:40:00

Valoe's Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement Have Been Disclosed

Valoe Corporation                                                  Stock Exchange Release          27 April 2018 at 19.40 Finnish time


VALOE’S ANNUAL REPORT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED


Valoe Corporation's Annual Report 2017 has been disclosed. The Annual Report is available in Finnish and in English on the company’s website at www.valoe.com.

The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, the Auditor’s Report and the Corporate Governance Statement.

The Corporate Governance Statement can also be found on the company's website at www.valoe.com.


In Mikkeli 27 April 2018


Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors


For more information:
Iikka Savisalo,
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


