Valmet receives orders for fifth and sixth successive containerboard machines from Nine Dragons in China

Valmet Oyj's press release on March 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply two more containerboard production lines with related automation systems for Nine Dragons Industries Co., Ltd., China. The orders for the four previous machines were published in 2017 (PM 39 and PM 40, PM 41 and PM 42). The latest two production lines will be located in Dongguan (PM 43) and Quanzhou (PM 45) and are similar to the previous four containerboard production lines.

The two new containerboard production lines will be designed to produce high-quality testliner grades out of 100 percent recycled raw materials as the four production lines ordered last year. The start-ups of PM 43 and PM 45 are scheduled to take place within a few months' timeframe in 2019. The start-ups of the four previous production lines are scheduled to take place a few months apart from each other starting from mid-2018.

The order of PM 45 is included in Valmet's first quarter 2018 orders received and the order of PM 43 was included in Valmet's third quarter of 2017 orders received. The value of the orders will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type and scale is typically around EUR 90-110 million.

"Nine Dragons is committed to produce high quality containerboard products. We can deliver this promise with Valmet's technically advanced board machines. Advanced technology and the modern and distinctive industrial design were certainly important factors in these decisions. I'm pleased that Nine Dragons has had such a good cooperation with Valmet in the negotiations of these six machines and all the previous projects," says Mr. MC Liu, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nine Dragons.

"Nine Dragons' decision to purchase six-in-a-row energy and resource efficient containerboard machines is quite exceptional. The company values our innovative, modernly designed and sustainable board making technology. We are pleased to continue the good cooperation with Nine Dragons," says Jari Vähäpesola, President of Paper Business Line, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's deliveries for PM 43 and PM 45 container board making lines are similar to the four previous ones. The deliveries will include steam and condensate systems, broke collection pulpers for stock preparation, a board machine from headbox to winder including a full scope automation package and process ventilation equipment.

The containerboard machines will include OptiSizer Combi sizers combining both film and pond application for both sides. Film application is an optimal solution for lower basis weight grades. Pond application is for substantially higher basis weight grades needing higher penetration. This combination gives flexibility and opportunities to optimize the properties of different grades.

As in the previous orders, the full scope automation packages include Valmet DNA process and machine controls and condition monitoring. Board final quality is managed with Valmet IQ quality control system, comprehensive range of profilers as well as web inspection and monitoring system. The deliveries comprise also modern analyzers from pulping and wet end to laboratory testing.

PM 43 and PM 45 will produce testliner grades with a basis weight range of 75-140 g/m2.

Valmet's modern and distinctive industrial design is valued by paper and board producers

About the customer Nine Dragons

Founded in 1995, Nine Dragons Paper Group is the world's largest in recovered paper based paper manufacturing in terms of production capacity. The company and its subsidiaries produce linerboard, high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex board. The group's paper machines in China are located in a number of locations. The group produces printing and writing paper in Dongguan and Taicang and packaging paperboard and specialty paper in Leshan, Sichuan Province. The group has also acquired 100% control equity interest in Hebei Yongxin Paper Co., Ltd.

Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper Business Line, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 5260

Fan Ze, Vice President, Capital Sales in China, Valmet, tel. +86 10 6566 6600 3108

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.2 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

