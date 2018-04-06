<
06.04.2018 12:00:13

Vaisala's Interim Report January-March 2018 to be published on April 25, 2018

Vaisala Corporation
Press Release
April 6, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Interim Report January-March 2018 to be published on April 25, 2018

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January-March 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at about 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at www.vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 4:00 p.m. on the same day at www.vaisala.com/investors.

Telephone Conference
Briefing for analysts, investors and media, combined with an English-language conference call will be arranged in Hotel Kämp, Paavo Nurmi meeting room, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki, starting at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0495
UK: +44 20 3194 0552
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2702
US: +1 85 5716 1597

Audiocast
The presentation by Kjell Forsén, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at www.vaisala.com/investors starting at 4:00 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 6:00 p.m.

More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution
Key media
www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.  www.vaisala.com  www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vaisala Oyj via Globenewswire

