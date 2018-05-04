|
VOTING RESULTS OF BLACKPEARL ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING
CALGARY, ALBERTA, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Corporation") (TSX:PXX) (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm:PXXS) is pleased to announce that all matters presented to its shareholders for approval at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Calgary, Alberta on May 3, 2018 were approved. A summary of the matters voted on and the outcome of the votes are set forth below.
Fix the Number of Directors
The shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation at six. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|203,325,532
|99.99
|23,653
|0.01
Election of Directors
All of the nominees listed in the Corporation's information circular dated March 20, 2018 were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|John H. Craig
|202,779,284
|99.72
|569,901
|0.28
|Brian D. Edgar
|203,183,192
|99.92
|165,993
|0.08
|John L. Festival
|203,284,922
|99.97
|64,263
|0.03
|Keith C. Hill
|201,547,308
|99.11
|1,801,877
|0.89
|Victor M. Luhowy
|203,283,212
|99.97
|65,973
|0.03
|Joanne A Hruska
|203,267,637
|99.96
|81,548
|0.04
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be determined by the board of directors of the Corporation. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|205,295,263
|99.84
|321,127
|0.16
Approval of Unallocated Stock Options
The shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated options issuable pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan and to authorize the Corporation to continue granting options under the Corporation’s stock option plan until May 3, 2021. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|145,485,733
|71.54
|57,863,452
|28.46
For further information, please contact:
John Festival - President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: (403) 215-8313
Don Cook – Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (403) 215-8313
Robert Eriksson – Investor Relations Sweden
Tel.: +46 701-112615
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Corporation under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was publicly communicated on May 3, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time.
