VOTING RESULTS OF BLACKPEARL ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Corporation") (TSX:PXX) (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm:PXXS) is pleased to announce that all matters presented to its shareholders for approval at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Calgary, Alberta on May 3, 2018 were approved. A summary of the matters voted on and the outcome of the votes are set forth below.





Fix the Number of Directors

The shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation at six. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 203,325,532 99.99 23,653 0.01





Election of Directors

All of the nominees listed in the Corporation's information circular dated March 20, 2018 were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent John H. Craig 202,779,284 99.72 569,901 0.28 Brian D. Edgar 203,183,192 99.92 165,993 0.08 John L. Festival 203,284,922 99.97 64,263 0.03 Keith C. Hill 201,547,308 99.11 1,801,877 0.89 Victor M. Luhowy 203,283,212 99.97 65,973 0.03 Joanne A Hruska 203,267,637 99.96 81,548 0.04





Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be determined by the board of directors of the Corporation. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 205,295,263 99.84 321,127 0.16





Approval of Unallocated Stock Options

The shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated options issuable pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan and to authorize the Corporation to continue granting options under the Corporation’s stock option plan until May 3, 2021. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 145,485,733 71.54 57,863,452 28.46





