09.05.2018 12:35:00

VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) ("VICI Properties” or the "Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday May 9, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), to discuss the announcement of the Letter of Intent signed with Caesars Entertainment.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-393-4306 (domestic) or 734-385-2616 (international).

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 9, 2018 through May 16, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the passcode 6778258.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the "Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to leading brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrah’s and Bally’s, which prioritize customer loyalty and value through great service, superior products and constant innovation. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

