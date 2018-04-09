09.04.2018 23:35:00

VICI Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Details

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) ("VICI Properties” or the "Company”), an experiential-asset real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on July 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to leading brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrah’s and Bally’s, which prioritize customer loyalty and value through great service, superior products and constant innovation. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

