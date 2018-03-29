VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced VICAM®, a Waters® Business, introduced a sensitive, precise determination of Bisphenol A (BPA) for food and agricultural laboratories. VICAM’s BPATest™ quickly isolates and purifies BPA for analysis from 0.1 to 50 parts per billion in as little as ten minutes total preparation time.

BPA is a chemical which has been used to manufacture food packaging materials and coatings. Research studies indicate that BPA may be an endocrine disruptor and reproductive toxicant and may also contribute to serious diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. To protect human health, the use of BPA in baby bottles, sippy cups and infant formula packaging is prohibited by law in the US, Canada, EU and several nations across Asia.

BPATest pairs immunoaffinity chromatography with liquid chromatography (HPLC, UPLC®) and fluorescence or mass spectrometry detectors to accurately detect levels of BPA with a higher level of certainty, without compromising laboratory efficiency and productivity. The proprietary monoclonal antibody in VICAM’s immunoaffinity columns efficiently transforms test samples into highly concentrated BPA extract. As a quantitative method that outperforms solid phase extraction and "dilute-and-shoot” techniques in both sensitivity and specificity, BPATest offers a forward-looking solution to emerging market and compliance demands.

"Worldwide efforts to minimize the impact of BPA on the population, consumer confidence and trade revenues continue to evolve toward even tighter control measures worldwide,” said Marjorie Radlo-Zandi, Managing Director, VICAM. "BPATest serves laboratories in their pursuit of analytical excellence in empowering food manufacturers and regulators to safeguard human health.”

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for nearly 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 31 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

