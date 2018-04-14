Urgent: Voluntary Product Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company has voluntarily initiated a nationwide safety recall of all Vuse Vibe power units. The Company initiated the recall after receiving consumer complaints about malfunctioning batteries, which may cause the power unit to overheat and create a fire risk. The Company notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the issue and will be working directly with the Agency on this voluntary recall.

The Company has received 10 complaints related to the power unit. No injuries have been reported. The Company is voluntarily recalling the 2.6 million power units it has sold. The Company is investigating the cause of the incidents with the intent to return to the market after the issue has been resolved.

All consumers who have Vuse Vibe vapor products should stop using the product and not charge the power unit. Please call 1-800-369-8200 or visit www.vusevapor.com/viberecall for information on how to return Vuse Vibe power units and receive a refund. The Company is committed to providing products of the highest quality, and we regret the inconvenience this will cause our consumers.

Vuse Solo and Vuse Ciro, which use different battery components, are not included in this recall. No similar incidents have been reported to the Company about these products.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company is a subsidiary of RAI Innovations Company, a subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc. Reynolds American Inc. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c. R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company markets Vuse e-cigarettes. For more information, visit www.RJRVapor.com.

