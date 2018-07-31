Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of The Danshell Group

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that, through its UK subsidiary Cygnet Health Care, it has acquired The Danshell Group ("Danshell"). Danshell owns and operates 25 facilities with a total of 288 beds in the United Kingdom. Cygnet Health Care will operate and manage these new facilities. The Danshell facilities support and care for adults living with learning disabilities, who may also have a diagnosis of autism, in specialist supported living, residential services and hospitals. Through this acquisition, the company expands into new service lines and new geographical areas, complementary to the existing UK portfolio.

Alan B. Miller, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Universal Health Services, Inc., and Chairman of the Board for Cygnet Health Care, said, "The acquisition of Danshell expands our network of services in the UK, enabling us to deliver superior quality care to more people. The facility locations are an excellent geographical fit and their services are complementary to our existing portfolio."

Tony Romero, M.D., CEO of Cygnet said, "The Danshell network of facilities has a strong reputation for providing compassionate behavioral health care with respect and dignity as evidenced by the high quality ratings deemed by CQC. Like Cygnet, Danshell is a brand that portrays quality and confidence, and boasts long-standing customer relationships."



About Universal Health Services

One of the nation's largest and most respected hospital companies, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since its inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, UHS today has annual revenues of $10 billion. In 2018, UHS was recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune, ranked #268 on the Fortune 500; and in 2017, listed #275 in Forbes inaugural ranking of America's Top 500 Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones: Build or acquire high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, invest in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and become the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 83,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates more than 326 inpatient acute care hospitals and behavioral health facilities, and 32 outpatient and other facilities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. For additional information on the Company, visit our website: http://www.uhsinc.com .

About Cygnet Health Care

Cygnet Health Care was established in 1988, and since then has developed a wide range of services for individuals with mental health needs and learning disabilities within the UK. Cygnet has a strong reputation for delivering pioneering services and outstanding outcomes for the people in our care. Our 6,300 employees at 111 facilities aim to consistently make a positive difference in lives of our patients, through service-user focused care and rehabilitation.

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties as discussed in the Company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not obligated to update these forward-looking statements even if the Company's assessment of these risks and uncertainties changes.

