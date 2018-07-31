31.07.2018 15:19:00

Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) will webcast its conference call on August 7, 2018, following the release of its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 after market close on that date. The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Candace C. Formacek, Vice President and Treasurer. 

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on a listen-only basis at www.universalcorp.com.  A replay of the webcast conference call will be available at that site through November 6, 2018.  A taped replay of the call will also be available from 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7th through August 21, 2018, at (855) 859-2056.  The telephone replay identification number is 1249369.

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call, and the language of the call will not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments. 

While news media representatives will not be able to ask questions during the webcast, they are welcome to monitor the remarks on a listen-only basis.  The use of any comments made by Universal employees or other participants during the call will be restricted for background use only and not for attribution.  The contents of the presentation are the property of Universal Corporation, protected by copyright law, and may not be reproduced in any form without the written permission of Universal Corporation. Rebroadcast of the copyrighted call or any portion thereof is prohibited.   

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Universal Corporation is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and conducts business in more than 30 countries.  Its revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, were $2.0 billion.  For more information on Universal Corporation, visit its web site at www.universalcorp.com.

