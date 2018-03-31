Unit 1 at Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant Begins Scheduled Refueling Outage

BERWICK, Pa., March 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Operators at the Susquehanna nuclear power plant, a wholly owned subsidiary of Talen Energy Corporation, disconnected the Unit 1 reactor from the electrical grid early Saturday, March 31, 2018 to begin a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage.

While the reactor is shut down, Susquehanna's nuclear professionals will maintain their primary focus on safety, while replacing approximately one third of the unit's fuel. "During this outage, we will complete work on major systems to enable Susquehanna to produce safe, reliable, carbon-free electricity and ensure the resilience of our electrical grid," said Site Vice President Brad Berryman. "Last year Team Susquehanna completed the Unit 2 outage on time with zero reportable injuries. At Talen Energy, we aspire to be a great company and know that great companies don't hurt their people. That is why safety is embedded in every aspect of our daily work."

The Susquehanna outage is an economic driver for the local and regional economy. In addition to procuring goods and services from area suppliers, the station will bring in nearly 2,000 supplemental workers to support nearly 10,000 maintenance activities. These supplemental workers provide an annual boost to the local economy through their use of lodging, food and entertainment in and around the Berwick area.

Talen Energy's Susquehanna Nuclear schedules refueling and maintenance outages at this time of year, when seasonal temperatures typically drive lower regional power demand and lower electricity prices. Each of the two units at the Susquehanna plant is taken out of service for refueling and maintenance every 24 months.

The Susquehanna plant, located about seven miles north of Berwick, is owned jointly by Susquehanna Nuclear LLC and Allegheny Electric Cooperative Inc. and is operated by Susquehanna Nuclear. For information, visit www.susquehannanuclear.com.

Susquehanna Nuclear LLC is one of Talen Energy's generating affiliates. Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive energy and power generation companies in the United States. Our diverse generating fleet operates in well-developed, structured wholesale power markets. To learn more about us, visit www.talenenergy.com.

