Unifor: Lear Ajax workers' ratify new contract making gains

AJAX, ON, May 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Lear Ajax, represented by Local 222, have ratified a new tentative agreement that includes a retraction of company's notice of closure, bringing a seven day strike to an end.  

"This was a difficult negotiation but in the end the bargaining committee and the company were able to come to an agreement that provides gains for the workers and keeps these good paying manufacturing jobs in Ajax," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

The new four-year contract, covering 320 workers, was ratified by a vote of 72 per cent.

In addition to the key retraction of the notice of closure highlights of the collective agreement include:

  • 15 per cent increase in wages over length of contract, bringing the top production rate to $27.00 an hour
  • $75,000 retirement incentive
  • $2,000 productivity bonus
  • Betterment of working conditions

 "This new contract addresses key areas of concern for our members, including wage and benefit improvements," said Colin James, President of Unifor Local 222. ""I thank the members of the bargaining committee for their perseverance and congratulate them on achieving this deal."

Lear Ajax is a just-in-time seating supplier for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Brampton Assembly plant, with the end of the strike production at the FCA plant is expected to resume to full hours.  

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

