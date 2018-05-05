Unifor: Lear Ajax workers' ratify new contract making gains

AJAX, ON, May 4, 2018 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Lear Ajax, represented by Local 222, have ratified a new tentative agreement that includes a retraction of company's notice of closure, bringing a seven day strike to an end.

"This was a difficult negotiation but in the end the bargaining committee and the company were able to come to an agreement that provides gains for the workers and keeps these good paying manufacturing jobs in Ajax," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

The new four-year contract, covering 320 workers, was ratified by a vote of 72 per cent.

In addition to the key retraction of the notice of closure highlights of the collective agreement include:

15 per cent increase in wages over length of contract, bringing the top production rate to $27.00 an hour

an hour $75,000 retirement incentive

retirement incentive $2,000 productivity bonus

productivity bonus Betterment of working conditions

"This new contract addresses key areas of concern for our members, including wage and benefit improvements," said Colin James, President of Unifor Local 222. ""I thank the members of the bargaining committee for their perseverance and congratulate them on achieving this deal."

Lear Ajax is a just-in-time seating supplier for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Brampton Assembly plant, with the end of the strike production at the FCA plant is expected to resume to full hours.

SOURCE Unifor