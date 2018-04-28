28.04.2018 15:13:00

Unifor Lear Ajax members on strike

AJAX, ON, April 28, 2018 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Lear Ajax began strike action as of 12:01 a.m.April 28 after negotiations to secure a new collective agreement failed.

"Unifor bargained up until the deadline but unfortunately it became clear that Lear was just unwilling to make a fair offer," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

The 320 workers, represented by Unifor Local 222, had delivered an overwhelming 99 per cent strike mandate earlier this week.

"The members are united and we are determined to obtain an agreement that addresses the workers' key issues," said Colin James, President of Unifor Local 222.

Lear Ajax is a just-in-time seating supplier for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Brampton Assembly plant. 

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Nachrichten

