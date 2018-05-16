Unico American Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ – "UNAM”) ("Unico,” the "Company”) announced today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, revenues were $8.8 million and net loss was $2.2 million ($0.42 diluted loss per share) compared with revenues of $9.0 million and net loss of $2.1 million ($0.40 diluted loss per share) for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Stockholders’ equity was $56.8 million as of March 31, 2018, or $10.71 per common share including unrealized after-tax investment losses of $1.1 million, compared to stockholders’ equity of $59.9 million as of December 31, 2017, or $11.30 per common share including unrealized after-tax investment losses of $0.2 million.

"We continued to improve our foundation for future success during the first quarter of 2018,” said Cary L. Cheldin, Unico’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "While our losses for the quarter were unacceptably high, our investment yields improved and we took steps to contain our costs by reducing our workforce and implementing a rate increase and underwriting restrictions.”

About Unico

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Unico is an insurance holding company that underwrites property and casualty insurance through its insurance company subsidiary; provides property, casualty and health insurance through its agency subsidiaries; and through its other subsidiaries provides insurance premium financing and membership association services. Unico has conducted the majority of its operations through its subsidiary, Crusader Insurance Company, since 1985. For more information concerning Crusader Insurance Company, please visit the Crusader’s Web site at www.crusaderinsurance.com.

UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) March 31 December 31 2018 2017 ( Unaudited ) ASSETS Investments Available-for-sale: Fixed maturities, at fair value (amortized cost: March 31, 2018 $65,628; December 31, 2017 $58,153) $ 64,191 $ 57,849 Held-to-maturity: Fixed maturities, at amortized cost (fair value: March 31, 2018 $23,848; December 31, 2017 $28,098) 23,848 28,098 Short-term investments, at fair value 6,012 10,440 Total Investments 94,051 96,387 Cash and restricted assets 263 774 Accrued investment income 377 491 Receivables, net 5,585 6,006 Reinsurance recoverable: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 540 127 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 11,570 8,394 Deferred policy acquisition costs 3,939 4,163 Property and equipment, net 9,912 10,015 Deferred income taxes 4,232 3,381 Other assets 521 561 Total Assets $ 130,990 $ 130,299 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 53,914 $ 49,077 Unearned premiums 18,054 18,768 Advance premium and premium deposits 309 208 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,870 2,301 Total Liabilities $ 74,147 $ 70,354 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par – authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding shares 5,307,133 at March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017 $ 3,773 $ 3,773 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,135 ) (240 ) Retained earnings 54,205 56,412 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 56,843 $ 59,945 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 130,990 $ 130,299

UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands, except per share) Three Months Ended March 31 2018 2017 REVENUES Insurance company operation: Net premium earned $ 7,682 $ 7,921 Investment income 445 212 Other income 55 68 Total Insurance Company Revenues 8,182 8,201 Other insurance operations: Gross commissions and fees 607 742 Finance fees earned 18 18 Total Revenues 8,807 8,961 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,802 8,525 Policy acquisition costs 1,622 1,498 Salaries and employee benefits 1,288 1,349 Commissions to agents/brokers 40 42 Other operating expenses 867 814 Total Expenses 11,619 12,228 Loss before taxes (2,812 ) (3,267 ) Income tax benefit 605 1,120 Net Loss $ (2,207 ) $ (2,147 ) PER SHARE DATA: Basic Loss Per Share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted Average Shares 5,307,133 5,307,133 Diluted Loss Per Share $ (0.42 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted Average Shares 5,307,133 5,307,133

UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Loss $ (2,207 ) $ (2,147 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operations: Depreciation and amortization 140 132 Bond amortization, net 99 (3 ) Bad debt expense - 13 Non-cash stock based compensation - 6 Changes in assets and liabilities: Net receivables and accrued investment income 535 (292 ) Reinsurance recoverable (3,589 ) (262 ) Deferred policy acquisition costs 224 11 Other assets 34 377 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 4,837 2,834 Unearned premiums (714 ) 22 Advance premium and premium deposits 101 169 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (431 ) (141 ) Income taxes current/deferred (607 ) (1,118 ) Net Cash Used by Operating Activities (1,578 ) (399 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed maturity investments (8,161 ) (100 ) Proceeds from maturity of fixed maturity investments 4,837 12,238 Net decrease (increase) in short-term investments 4,428 (11,598 ) Additions to property and equipment (37 ) (35 ) Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities 1,067 505 Cash flows from financing activities: Net Cash Used by Financing Activities - - Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (511 ) 106 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 774 13,496 Cash and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 263 $ 13,602 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest - - Income taxes - -

