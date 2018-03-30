<
30.03.2018 09:31:34

Under Armour Says 150 Mln MyFitnessPal Accounts Hacked

(RTTNews) - Under Armour Inc. (UA, UAA) said that about 150 million user accounts tied to its MyFitnessPal nutrition-tracking app were breached in late February 2018.

The company said that it is notifying users of MyFitnessPal - the company's food and nutrition application and website - about a data security issue. On March 25, the MyFitnessPal team became aware that an unauthorized party acquired data associated with MyFitnessPal user accounts in late February 2018.

The company said it quickly took steps to determine the nature and scope of the issue and to alert the MyFitnessPal community of the incident.

Under Armour noted that it is working with leading data security firms to assist in its investigation, and also coordinating with law enforcement authorities. The investigation indicated that the affected information included usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords - the majority with the hashing function called bcrypt used to secure passwords.

The affected data did not include government-issued identifiers (such as Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers), which the company does not collect from users. Payment card data was also not affected because it is collected and processed separately. The company's investigation is ongoing, but indicates that approximately 150 million user accounts were affected by this issue.

The company will be requiring MyFitnessPal users to change their passwords and is urging users to do so immediately.

