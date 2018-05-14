UnaBiz Secures Strategic Investment from Shin Kong Security to Ride on AIoT Wave

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UnaBiz, the exclusive network operator of Sigfox's low-power wide area network in Singapore and Taiwan, secures fresh funds from Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of the Shin Kong Group.

UnaBiz launched Taiwan's first nationwide IoT (Internet of Things) network in October last year at a rock-bottom monthly subscription price of NT$2(US$0.07). The launch sparked exciting new opportunities for Taiwan as Sigfox allows government agencies and businesses to connect millions of devices simply, affordably and globally. The network currently covers more than 95 percent of population in both Singapore and Taiwan.

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Shin Kong Security (TWSE: 9925) is a public listed company, and one of the largest security service providers in Taiwan. The Shin Kong Group engages in a full range of financial products and services through its subsidiaries including life insurance, banking, securities, asset management, property brokerage and venture capital. The group also has significant presence in manufacturing, consumer, medical and public services.

"Shin Kong Security has been supporting clients with cloud computing and serial signal connection 24/7 since the beginning of its service. With the emergence of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), SKS will leverage on the expertise of UnaBiz to integrate AI and IoT to enhance smart learning and predictability in connected devices. We will dedicate more resources in the area of smart homes, elderly monitoring, robotics, green energy, smart surveillance, image recognition, to provide competitive, intelligent and innovative service in the security industry." - Frank Hung, General Manager of Shin Kong Security.

"We are very excited to welcome Shin Kong Security as our new investor in Taiwan. The investment not only instil great confidence in UnaBiz, but it also encourages the entire security market to jump on the IoT bandwagon. With the network established, UnaBiz will focus on supporting early adopters of IoT by providing high quality, scalable and price-fit IoT solutions, including the offering of professional services." - Philippe Chiu, Managing Director & Co-founder of UnaBiz Taiwan.

About UnaBiz

UnaBiz is an end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of IoT worldwide. As the exclusive network operator of Sigfox's low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) in Singapore and Taiwan, UnaBiz is the leading company in Asia to roll out a nationwide IoT network.

UnaBiz wants to shape the future by providing cost-effective and energy-efficient IoT solutions, that include wireless infrastructure, device and beyond. This ubiquitous network will allow businesses to connect millions of devices simply, affordably and globally.

UnaBiz helps businesses collect and analyse data from millions of devices allowing businesses to maximise the efficiency of their resources, increase productivity, detect and controlling anomalies and accelerate resolution or even prevent them entirely. Our objective is to help businesses realise the true value and full potential of IoT that was previously too costly to deploy.

For more information, see www.unabiz.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unabiz

Twitter: https://twitter.com/unabiziot?lang=en

About Shin Kong Security

Shin Kong Security (SKS) is founded in 1980 as a symbolic security service provider and an associated enterprise of Shin Kong Group in Taiwan. SKS primarily offers electronic security systems, including financial security systems, cash and valuables escort services, small business security systems, as well as residential security systems services. SKS has been developing in the direction towards Internet of Things and Smart Life, fostering a prominent integration with ICT (Information and Communication Technology) industry and addressing more solutions to Taiwan's population and social structure changes. With nearly 40 years' experience in security system, SKS wishes to evolve more intelligent and innovative service models, aiming at AIOT services providers.

