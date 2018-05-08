Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today its participation at the American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress, held May 15-19 at the National Harbor in Maryland.

Ultimate speakers will present at the following sessions:

"The 10 Most Common Payroll Pitfalls”—Tracie M. Piller, CPP, solutions consultant at Ultimate, will cover some of the most common mistakes made in payroll. The discussion will include warning signs and ways to avoid mistakes, making payroll nearly perfect every time. The session will also cover new technology that can be leveraged to improve the payroll process.

Time: Tuesday, May 15, 8:00-9:30 a.m. Eastern time

"The Future of Work and Pay: How Will Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data, and Predictive Analytics Change Your World?”—General Session—Martin Hartshorne, VP of products at Ultimate, will explain how organizations can use AI, such as Ultimate’s "People First” AI engine Xander, to address workforce challenges and to truly understand employees, anticipate their needs and behaviors, and then take action that will drive positive change.

Time: Thursday, May 17, 9:45 a.m. Eastern time

"Deep Dive Into the Future of Work and Pay: AI, Data, and Analytics”—Hartshorne will also highlight recent research on how the technology augmenting both human intelligence and productivity is being used to drive the efficiency and effectiveness of HR/payroll operations and service delivery, as well as companywide management.

Time: Thursday, May 17, 2:15-3:45 p.m. Eastern time

"Are You Ready for Larger Penalties?”—Ernest Castro, JD, government relations manager at Ultimate, will explain how to best respond to IRS notices for a variety of penalty situations, and show how to document responses accurately to get an abatement of the proposed or assessed penalties. The session will also cover the documentation needed, as well as the process, for appealing an abatement denial.

Time: Thursday, May 17, 2:15-3:45 p.m. Eastern time

"What Every Payroll Professional Needs to Know About Emerging Payroll Technologies”—Bill Hicks, chief relationship officer at Ultimate, will address current and emerging technologies that impact the Payroll department, and share insights into the relationships between the worlds of technology and payroll.

Time: Thursday May 17, 4:00-5:30 p.m. Eastern time

