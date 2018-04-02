<
02.04.2018 16:00:00

Ultimate Schedules Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, will be hosting a conference call on Tuesday, May 1, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss our financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

Forward-looking information about future company performance may be discussed during the teleconference call. This call is open to the public and will be hosted by Scott Scherr, CEO, president, and founder, and Mitchell Dauerman, CFO, executive vice president, and treasurer. The call will be audiocast live at www.investorcalendar.com/event/20306.

Participants should access this site 10 minutes before the start of the call. Windows Media Player software is required to listen and can be downloaded from the site. The call will be available for replay at the same Web address at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on the day of the call.

Ultimate’s press release for our 2018 first-quarter financial results will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 1, on our website at www.ultimatesoftware.com/PR/Financial-Releases.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, with more than 37 million people records in the Ultimate cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management solutions that connect people with the information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 4,200 professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list, its seventh consecutive year in the top 25, and #1 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology list for the third year in a row. In 2017, Ultimate ranked #7 on Forbes’ list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies; #2 on People’s 50 Companies That Care list; and the National Customer Service Association named Ultimate Service Organization of the Year in the Large Business category. Ultimate has more than 4,100 customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin’ Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Major League Baseball, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

