Ubiquiti Networks Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company”) today announced results for the third fiscal quarter of 2018, ended March 31, 2018.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenues of $250.4 million , increasing 14.7% year-over-year

, increasing 14.7% year-over-year Repurchased 4,389,195 shares of common stock through May 7, 2018, at an average price of $66.53 per share

at an average price of $66.53 per share Initiated a new $200 million stock repurchase program , as disclosed in the Form 8-K filed on May 10, 2018

, as disclosed in the Form 8-K filed on May 10, 2018 Repatriated $677.2 million in cash from foreign subsidiaries to U.S. banks

from foreign subsidiaries to U.S. banks Entered into a new credit facility, providing for a $500 million term loan and $400 million revolving credit facility, as disclosed in the Form 8-K filed on January 23, 2018

Financial Highlights ($, in millions, except per share data)

Income statement highlights F3Q18 F2Q18 F3Q17 Revenues 250.4 250.8 218.4 Service Provider Technology 100.9 119.9 104.7 Enterprise Technology 149.5 131.0 113.6 Gross profit 114.5 96.9 99.1 Gross Profit (%) 45.7% 38.6% 45.4% Total Operating Expenses 29.6 30.8 25.7 Income from Operations 84.9 66.1 73.4 GAAP Net Income/(Loss) 102.7 (51.5) 64.4 GAAP EPS (diluted) 1.32 (0.66) 0.77 Non-GAAP Net Income 76.0 59.6 64.6 Non-GAAP EPS (diluted) 0.98 0.76 0.78

Gross Margins

During this quarter, GAAP gross profit was $114.5 million. GAAP gross margin of 45.7% increased versus the prior year gross margin of 45.4%. Third quarter fiscal 2018 GAAP gross margin sequential increase was driven by the $18.6 million taken in provisions for obsolete inventory, vendor deposits and loss on purchase commitments during the second quarter fiscal 2018.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash. Total cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2018 were $690.8 million, compared with $604.2 million as of June 30, 2017. As of March 31, 2018, the Company held $128.6 million of cash and cash equivalents in accounts of the Company’s subsidiaries outside of the United States. Cash and cash equivalents, less debt (net cash) of $199.9 million decreased $156.2 million sequentially. The sequential decrease in net cash during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was primarily driven by the repurchase of common stock and was partially offset by operating earnings. Note that $22.0 million in share repurchases made during the third quarter fiscal 2018 were settled during the fourth quarter fiscal 2018.

The Company repatriated $677.2 million in cash from its foreign subsidiaries to U.S. banks, providing liquidity for the Company's share repurchase program.

Borrowing Availability. On January 17, 2018, the Company entered into an amended and restated credit agreement. The agreement provides credit facilities of $900 million, consisting of a $500 million term loan which was entirely drawn at closing and a $400 million revolving credit facility, which remains undrawn as of March 31, 2018.

DSOs. Third quarter fiscal 2018 days sales outstanding in accounts receivable ("DSO") were 57 days, compared with 58 days in the prior quarter, and 52 days in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Inventory. Inventory at the end of the quarter decreased $6.1 million to $92.8 million. Inventory weeks on hand decreased slightly on a sequential basis to 9.1 weeks in the current quarter versus 9.4 weeks the prior quarter.

Business Outlook

Based on recent business trends, the Company believes that it is on track to achieve the low-end of the revenue and non-GAAP diluted earnings-per-share guidance previously provided for the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2018 and has no update to previously provided long-term guidance.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. currently focuses on 3 main technologies: high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and next-gen consumer electronics for home and personal use. The majority of the company’s resources consist of entrepreneurial and de-centralized R&D teams. Ubiquiti does not employ a traditional direct sales force, but instead drives brand awareness largely through the company’s user community where customers can interface directly with R&D, marketing, and support. With over 70 million devices shipped in over 200 countries and territories in the world, Ubiquiti aims to connect everyone to everything, everywhere. Ubiquiti was founded by former Apple engineer Robert Pera in 2005. More insight about the company management can be found at www.rjpblog.com.

Ubiquiti, Ubiquiti Networks, the U logo, UBNT, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi and UFiber are registered trademarks or trademarks of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 250,404 $ 218,359 $ 747,083 $ 636,652 Cost of revenues 135,928 119,273 424,052 344,123 Gross profit 114,476 99,086 323,031 292,529 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,420 16,603 54,816 47,480 Sales, general and administrative 12,186 9,074 30,203 26,938 Total operating expenses 29,606 25,677 85,019 74,418 Income from operations 84,870 73,409 238,012 218,111 Interest expense and other, net (4,681 ) (1,038 ) (8,534 ) (3,307 ) Income before income taxes 80,189 72,371 229,478 214,804 Income tax expense (benefit) (22,550 ) 7,939 103,274 17,976 Net income and comprehensive income $ 102,739 $ 64,432 $ 126,204 $ 196,828 Net income per share of common stock: Basic $ 1.34 $ 0.79 $ 1.61 $ 2.40 Diluted $ 1.32 $ 0.77 $ 1.58 $ 2.35 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share of common stock: Basic 76,782 81,652 78,200 81,879 Diluted 77,953 83,317 79,661 83,694

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Net Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss) $ 102,739 $ (51,459 ) $ 64,432 $ 126,204 $ 196,828 Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues 39 40 39 324 213 Research and development 527 370 421 1,353 1,362 Sales, general and administrative 166 370 141 747 519 Net Tax Benefits related to Equity Awards Exercises and Vesting (27,419 ) (194 ) (179 ) (28,188 ) (7,859 ) Tax Reform Transition Tax — 110,708 1 — 112,798 1 — SEC Related matters 317 — — 317 — Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (325 ) (242 ) (240 ) (932 ) (837 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 76,044 $ 59,593 $ 64,614 $ 212,623 $ 190,226 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.98 $ 0.76 $ 0.78 $ 2.68 $ 2.29 Shares outstanding (Diluted) 77,953 79,235 83,317 79,661 83,694 Share adjustment (ASU 2016-09 Adoption) (346 ) (471 ) (635 ) (433 ) (689 ) Weighted-average shares used in Non-GAAP diluted EPS 77,607 78,764 82,682 79,228 83,005

About our Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjustments

1 Both periods reflect a provisional estimate of the mandatory repatriation tax expense of $110.7 million and $2.3 million of tax expense related to the remeasurement of deferred taxes at the lower tax rate. Included in the Company’s second fiscal quarter transition tax calculation is an approximate $2.1 million benefit recorded in the second fiscal quarter related to the reduced domestic rate to 28% on the first fiscal quarter 2018 earnings which were previously provided for at the 35% rate. As the year to date provision reflects the impact of the reduced 28% rate for the nine-month results, this $2.1 million benefit was not removed from the non-GAAP results for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2018. As a result, the Company’s non-GAAP Tax Reform Transition Tax adjustment for the nine months will differ from the three months period by the $2.1 million benefit made during the second quarter fiscal 2018 related to first fiscal quarter 2018 earnings.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we use non-GAAP measures of net income and earnings per diluted share that are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses and gains such as stock-based compensation expense, net tax benefits related to equity awards exercises and vesting, the tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments, the SEC related matters and Tax Reform Transition Tax.

Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the periods presented are provided above. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, the substance behind management's decision to use this non-GAAP financial information, material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, the manner in which management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons management believes that this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors is included under "About our Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjustments" above.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges which are excluded from these non-GAAP measures. For example, share-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company’s future price at which the Company’s stock will trade in those future periods. The items that are being excluded are difficult to predict and a reconciliation could result in disclosure that would be imprecise or potentially misleading. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results. Certain exclusions, such as share-based compensation expenses, are generally incurred each quarter, but the amounts have historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter.

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provides important supplemental information regarding non-cash expenses, significant items that we believe are important to understanding our financial, and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met specified targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items described below, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon the Company's activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of the Company's operating performance from period to period. We have chosen to provide this information to investors so they can analyze our operating results in the same way that management does and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company.

Use and Economic Substance of Non-GAAP Financial Measures used by Ubiquiti Networks

We compute non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by adjusting GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share to remove the impact of certain adjustments and the tax effect of those adjustments. Items excluded from net income are:

SEC related matters

Stock-based compensation expense

Net Tax Benefits related to Equity Awards Exercises and Vesting

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, applying the principles of ASC 740

Tax Reform Transition Tax

Usefulness of Non-GAAP Financial Information to Investors

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or earnings per diluted share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results.

For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income” included in this press release.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 (1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 690,806 $ 604,198 Accounts receivable, net 158,439 140,561 Inventories 92,772 142,048 Vendor Deposits 48,140 54,082 Prepaid income taxes 12,751 2,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,585 9,026 Total current assets 1,019,493 952,334 Property and equipment, net 14,791 12,916 Long-term deferred tax assets 2,833 5,133 Other long-term assets 3,703 2,328 Total assets $ 1,040,820 $ 972,711 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 71,743 $ 49,008 Income taxes payable 128 1,707 Debt - short-term 24,425 14,743 Other current liabilities 56,180 33,030 Total current liabilities 152,476 98,488 Long-term taxes payable 131,895 28,023 Debt - long-term 466,453 241,821 Other long-term liabilities 4,087 2,615 Total liabilities 754,911 370,947 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 75 80 Additional paid–in capital — 525 Retained earnings 285,834 601,159 Total stockholders’ equity 285,909 601,764 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,040,820 $ 972,711

(1) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended June 30, 2017.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Revenues by Product Type (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Service Provider Technology $ 100,892 $ 104,724 Enterprise Technology 149,512 113,635 Total revenues $ 250,404 $ 218,359

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Revenues by Geographical Area (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 North America $ 94,800 $ 78,573 South America 19,882 27,770 Europe, the Middle East and Africa ('EMEA") 113,738 87,780 Asia Pacific 21,984 24,236 Total revenues $ 250,404 $ 218,359

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 126,204 $ 196,828 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,069 5,138 Amortization of debt issuance costs 473 192 Write off unamortized debt issuance costs 489 — Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,447 1,716 Provision/(Recovery) for loss on vendor deposits & purchase commitments 15,050 (1,145 ) Stock-based compensation 2,423 2,093 Deferred Taxes 2,300 156 Other, net 148 855 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,902 ) (43,081 ) Inventories 46,462 (76,782 ) Vendor deposits (4,076 ) (18,379 ) Prepaid income taxes (10,332 ) (10,603 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,850 ) (3,829 ) Accounts payable 23,012 1,975 Income taxes payable 102,293 3,424 Deferred revenues 1,531 3,050 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (3,632 ) 4,287 Net cash provided by operating activities 285,109 65,895 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment and other long-term assets (7,318 ) (5,704 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (7,318 ) (5,704 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from borrowing under the Second Amended & Restated Facility - Term 500,000 — Proceeds from borrowing under the Amended Credit Facility- Revolver 218,500 30,000 Repayment against Amended Credit Facility- Revolver (399,500 ) — Repayment against Amended Credit Facility- Term (76,250 ) (7,500 ) Repayment against Second Amended & Restated Facility- Term (6,250 ) — Debt Issuance Costs (5,186 ) — Repurchases of common stock (381,883 ) (99,788 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,118 1,396 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (40,622 ) — Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,110 ) (1,386 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (191,183 ) (77,278 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 86,608 (17,087 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 604,198 551,031 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 690,806 $ 533,944 Non-Cash Investing Activities: Unpaid stock repurchases $ 21,984 $ 2,964 Unpaid property and equipment and other long-term assets $ 180 $ 85

