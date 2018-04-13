US Quick Service Restaurants Market 2017-2021 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 3.03%

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quick service restaurants market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing innovations in food packaging. Owing to the increasing focus on sustainability, vendors have started adopting new packaging designs. Environment-friendly productions and solutions ensure a reduction in global warming. Quick service restaurant owners develop innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for branding, which, in turn, help increase footfall.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing innovation and customization in food menu. Customers at quick service outlets prefer fresh flavors and are willing to try existing food products with new exotic flavors. The millennials, i.e., the people aged between 20 and 35 years, are the key consumers of fast food and are inclined to taste new cuisines.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising preference for home-cooked food. With the rising health consciousness among consumers, the popularity of fresh food and home-cooked meals is growing as they offer nutrition and are free from artificial ingredients such as taste enhancers and allergens. The factors that drive the consumption of fast food have been altered from tasty and affordable to nutritious, minimally processed, and organic.

Key Vendors

Chick-fil-A

Domino's Pizza

McDonald's

Restaurant Brand International

Subway

Other Prominent Vendors

Arby's IP Holder

Autogrill

Carl's Jr. Restaurants

Cajun Operating Company

AM.D.Q.

Del Taco

In-N-Out Burgers

Jack in the Box

Jollibee Foods Corporation

Little Caesar Enterprises

Papa John's International

America's Drive-In Brand Properties

Telepizza

Whataburger

White Castle Management

Key Topics Covered



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction

Market Outline



Part 05: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis



Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Size and Forecast - Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Service Type

Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Service Type

Comparison by Service Type

Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Eat-In Service

Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Takeaway Service

Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Drive-Thru Service

Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Home Delivery Service

Market Opportunity by Service Type



Part 09: Market Segmentation by Product

Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Product Menu Type

Comparison by Product Menu Type

Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Food

Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US by Beverage

Market Opportunity by Product Menu Type



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers and Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends

Increasing Innovations in Food Packaging

Growing Use of Mobile Applications

Increasing Innovation and Customization of Menu



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Vendor Overview

Other Prominent Vendors



